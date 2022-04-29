Advertisement

Fairmont man accused of robbery, hitting another man with gun

Austin Stone
Austin Stone(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man faces several charges after officers said he robbed and assaulted a man and possessed fentanyl.

Officers were dispatched to Boulevard Ave. in Fairmont just before 6:30 Thursday afternoon in reference to a robbery complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim alleged that Austin Stone, 19, of Fairmont had “jumped” him and that he was hit in the head with a pistol.

The report also says Stone stole the victim’s cell phone.

Officers said they made contact with the victim, who said two men, one of whom was Stone, were walking with him when Stone struck him in the head with a pistol.

When the victim was on the ground, Stone and the other man allegedly kicked him repeatedly in the ribs before stealing his cell phone and a pistol.

Court documents say officers saw a laceration on the side of the victim’s forehead that was swollen and bleeding.

Later on Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant on Stone’s home, according to a separate criminal complaint.

Officers said Stone was in the home “within arm’s reach of two .22 caliber rounds and burnt foils.”

During the search warrant, officers allegedly found multiple packages of a white powdery substance that later field-tested positive for fentanyl/heroin. The total weight of the packages was 6.78 grams.

The report says officers also found a firearm, multiple clean and used small plastic baggies during the search warrant, both of which were consistent with the sale of controlled substances.

Stone has been charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of fentanyl, assault during commission of a felony, and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $125,000 bond.

