Fairmont State acrobatics & tumbling falls in national quarterfinals

EUGENE, Ore. (WDTV) - Fairmont State acrobatics & tumbling made its first return to the national championship meet in a couple of years Thursday, but marked its ninth visit since 2011.

The No. 7-seeded Fighting Falcons took on No. 2 Azusa Pacific in the national quarterfinals, but fell short of advancing to the semifinals. Fairmont State tallied a final score of 257.115, while APU advanced with a score of 267.940.

Despite not advancing in the meet, the Falcons are satisfied with what they put out on the mat.

“We started out in the rankings tenth and we moved all the way up to seventh. That speaks to their dedication, hard work and just being consistent every single day. They’re one percent better every single day and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” head coach Danielle Cutri said. “It lit the fire for all of us. They decided that this doesn’t define us but we’re going to work hard and we deserve to be in the top eight. That’s where we hit the ground running.”

Though it has been a few years, older members of the program have seen the national championship before this year. This time around, it was about showing the younger athletes what a successful season feels like.

“We haven’t been here in two years, so for the people that have been before, we really wanted to show the underclassmen what it’s like,” fifth year Alexis Smith said. “We can really work hard and be in the top eight.”

The Falcons finished the season at 9-2 with a 6-0 conference record and the Mountain East Conference title.

“We showed up today and they did everything they could’ve done and even better today. I believe that no matter what is stated on paper or in rankings, it doesn’t define who we are,” Cutri said. “We prove who we are at every single meet, and we showed up.”

