Flying Eagles use huge fourth inning surge to defeat Lincoln

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Though things were close entering the bottom of the fourth inning between Lincoln and Robert C. Byrd, it wouldn’t last.

What was a 4-3 ballgame quickly became 10-3. Tanner Cook blew the inning open with a three-run double, followed by an RBI double from Nick George. Nathaniel Junkins drove in two runs off the first pitch of his at-bat, then Rylan Rock closed out the inning with one more to total seven.

RCB grabbed another run in the sixth, while Lincoln was able to get one more on the board from Jeremiah Carpenter.

Rock increased his RBIs by two to end the six inning and the game, forcing the run rule. The Eagles downed Lincoln 14-4.

