Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Video shows teen jumping out of moving car during high-speed chase

Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped from a moving car while they were in pursuit. (Source: Whitehall Township Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHALL, Ohio (CNN) - Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped out of a moving car earlier this week while they were in pursuit.

The Whitehall Township Police Department reports the incident happened early Wednesday morning when officers were pursuing an allegedly stolen car driven by a 16-year-old near Columbus, Ohio.

During the chase, a teen is seen in police dashcam video jumping out of the car while police were behind him.

Officers said the 16-year-old attempted to evade officers on foot, and he was already wearing a neck brace from a previous accident in a stolen vehicle.

Police eventually caught the teen and took him to a behavioral health facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Mutich
Man accused of putting infant in danger
According to West Virginia State Police, Benny Mize, 42, is wanted for sexual assault of a...
Texas fugitive arrested in West Virginia
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
Arrest made in fatal Upshur Co. crash involving dump truck
FCC Hazelton
Inmate dies at FCI Hazleton
Gov. Justice released the full results of an investigation into the living conditions at...
Results of state investigation into conditions at SRJ released

Latest News

FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Tech stocks sink again, Nasdaq has worst month since 2008
Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a...
Man convicted of throwing acid in man’s face during racist attack, jury decides
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
Dwight Hurd
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs to CI