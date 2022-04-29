Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 29, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We start with a chilly morning, as clear skies and a cool air mass keep below-freezing temperatures in our area. But these will go away soon, as warmer air starts flowing in. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with most of the clouds in southern West Virginia, as a front lingers there. North-Central West Virginia should remain dry today, however. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, expect a nice day, with some sunshine. Tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy, but our region should stay dry, even though the southern regions of West Virginia might see rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, expect a mild night, with cloudy skies. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, thanks to a warm front south of our region. The front lifts in later in the day, so we could see a few sprinkles in our area. Not much is expected, however. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-70s, so we’re back to seasonable levels. Overall, expect a warm, cloudy afternoon, with a slight chance of rain. Then on Sunday morning, a cold front pushes in, bringing rain showers into our region for most of the day. Warm temperatures and moisture will mean a few thunderstorms take place in the morning and afternoon. So expect a few springtime downpours. Some of them could produce gusty winds, even if they’re short-lived and isolated, so the Storm Prediction Center has West Virginia under a Marginal Risk, which means there’s a small chance for severe conditions. It’s something to consider when heading out on Sunday. Most of the rain should be gone by late-evening, but not before about 0.5″ of rain falls in some areas. By Monday, any leftover rain is gone, leaving partly clear skies and highs in the low-70s. Then more scattered showers and thunderstorms come on Tuesday evening into Wednesday, as another cold front makes its way into our area. After Tuesday, there are variances in the models as to what the rest of the week is like, but we’ll likely see isolated showers through the rest of the week. On the bright side, temperatures will be in the upper-60s to 70s throughout most of next week, so expect some seasonable weather. In short, today and tomorrow will be nice and warm, and the first few days of May will bring more warm temperatures, along with springtime showers and storms.

Today: Skies will be mostly sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s, only a few degrees below-average. Overall, a nice afternoon. High: 67.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds increasing as we head into tonight. But we will stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s, so frost will be unlikely to form. Overall, a much warmer night than the past few night, and also calm. Low: 39.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few isolated showers in our area during the afternoon and evening. Barring that, however, we will mostly stay dry. High: 73.

Sunday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, and scattered showers and thunderstorms will push in through the day. Most of this activity will be in the afternoon, and some of the showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, so we’re watching for that. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Overall, expect a warm afternoon, with some storms. High: 73.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.