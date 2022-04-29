Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 28th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Well happy Friday North Central West Virginia. Our morning started out chilly but by the end of the day, we settled around the mid to lower 60s for many of us. But it was a warm one back in 1986 when the high temperature reached 93°. Currently, we watching a lot of active weather that will potentially turn severe across the Central Plains, Northern Plains, and into the Ohio River Valley. On Saturday, showers move into the southern part of our area early and stay with us all morning. And then by the time we get to the afternoon, we start to see cells develop and start traveling north. Sunday morning will start off with clouds and isolated showers, but by the time we get to the afternoon, those showers will likely turn to thunderstorms. The main risk when the thunderstorms arrive on Sunday afternoon will be strong, damaging winds and hail. The rain totals out of these systems are still in question right, but we could expect to see rain accumulations as high as 1 1/2″. Monday is looking like a beautiful day, but our next chance of rain is going to be probably on Tuesday and Wednesday. That is when we expect our next weather system to move in.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds: High: 39

Saturday: Increasing clouds with PM showers: High 70

Sunday: Intermittent thunderstorms: High 73

Monday: Mostly cloudy: High 75

