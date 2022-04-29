Advertisement

Lincoln tennis duo looking to “win it all”

Yanero, Merrill took Big 10 crown in one-seed doubles
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After their successes at the Big 10 Championship, Keri Yanero and Madison Merrill want to go all the way.

Yanero and Merrill took the crown in one-seed doubles at the championship on top of finishing high individually. Yanero took runner-up in the one-seed singles, while Merrill won the two-seed singles bracket.

“We’re super excited and we want to win it all. We want to win the state so we’re going to work super hard in practice and we’re going to give it our best shot,” junior Yanero said. “It was great, especially being together and it’s our last season together so winning that really means a lot to us. Last year we lost in the semis, so it was a good comeback for us.”

With regionals on the horizon, practice is key. Getting as much time as they can on the court - especially together - is what they believe will carry them far. After all, it already got them to this point.

“Show us that we can achieve anything,” senior Merrill said. “It’s great that we’re getting better at communicating, unlike last year. It’s a wonderful feeling.”

On top of wanting to win for themselves, there is a desire to win for the sport of tennis.

“We just want to make it more known,” Yanero said. “We work super hard and it’s not an easy sport to do.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
Arrest made in fatal Upshur Co. crash involving dump truck
Jordan Mutich
Man accused of putting infant in danger
According to West Virginia State Police, Benny Mize, 42, is wanted for sexual assault of a...
Texas fugitive arrested in West Virginia
FCC Hazelton
Inmate dies at FCI Hazleton
Gov. Justice released the full results of an investigation into the living conditions at...
Results of state investigation into conditions at SRJ released

Latest News

Fairmont State Acrobatics & Tumbling
Fairmont State acrobatics & tumbling falls in national quarterfinals
Josh Edwards
University’s Josh Edwards breaks state record in boys 3200m
Buckhannon-Upshur softball
Buckhannon-Upshur softball outlasts Robert C. Byrd
WVU baseball
WVU falls in second meeting with Penn State, 8-4