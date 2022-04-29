Lincoln tennis duo looking to “win it all”

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After their successes at the Big 10 Championship, Keri Yanero and Madison Merrill want to go all the way.

Yanero and Merrill took the crown in one-seed doubles at the championship on top of finishing high individually. Yanero took runner-up in the one-seed singles, while Merrill won the two-seed singles bracket.

“We’re super excited and we want to win it all. We want to win the state so we’re going to work super hard in practice and we’re going to give it our best shot,” junior Yanero said. “It was great, especially being together and it’s our last season together so winning that really means a lot to us. Last year we lost in the semis, so it was a good comeback for us.”

With regionals on the horizon, practice is key. Getting as much time as they can on the court - especially together - is what they believe will carry them far. After all, it already got them to this point.

“Show us that we can achieve anything,” senior Merrill said. “It’s great that we’re getting better at communicating, unlike last year. It’s a wonderful feeling.”

On top of wanting to win for themselves, there is a desire to win for the sport of tennis.

“We just want to make it more known,” Yanero said. “We work super hard and it’s not an easy sport to do.”

