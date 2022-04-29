Advertisement

Man accused of speeding through police parking lot, fleeing from officers

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio man was arrested in Harrison County on Thursday after officers said he recklessly fled and almost hit a patrol car.

Officers were made aware of a leaving the scene Thursday morning in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says an officer was getting into a patrol car at the Bridgeport Police Department when the driver, Shane Burton, 30, of Chesterhill, Ohio, turned into the Police Department lot and sped past at a high rate of speed.

Officers said Burton continued behind the Bridgeport Public Works facility and almost struck the front of the patrol car as he exited from behind the building.

Burton allegedly turned onto Route 50 into traffic and drove in the center lane to pass several vehicles before coming to the westbound turn lane near Carder Motors, where he continued to drive east in the turn lane facing oncoming traffic.

Burton slowed down near Gold Insurance, and waved for officers to pass him before coming to a stop, according to court documents.

Burton got out of the car, and officers said he was placed under arrest.

Burton has been charged with fleeing with reckless disregard for the safety of others and is currently out on bond.

