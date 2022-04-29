Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs to CI

Dwight Hurd
Dwight Hurd(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A New York man was arrested on Thursday after officers said he sold drugs to a confidential informant numerous times in Morgantown.

The Mon Metro Drug Task Force utilized a CI on five separate occasions to purchase drugs from Dwight Hurd, 36, of Brooklyn, New York.

The following are the five different times a CI bought drugs from Hurd and the drugs that field-tested positive from each transaction:

  • Feb. 1, 2022 - One drug containing Fentanyl
  • Feb. 7, 2022 - One drug with a cocaine base and one drug containing Fentanyl
  • Feb. 24, 2022 - One drug containing Fentanyl
  • March 2, 2022 - One drug containing a cocaine base
  • April 14, 2022 - One drug containing Fentanyl

Officers issued an arrest warrant for Hurd’s arrest following the transaction on April 14, and he was arrested on Thursday, April 28.

Hurd has been charged with four counts of drug conspiracy and one count of delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

