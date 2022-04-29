Marion County Humane Society kicks off “Raise the Woof” campaign

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the community gathered in Fairmont at The Rambling Root to help raise money for Marion County Humane Society’s new shelter.

For the past six years the humane society tried to find a way to build a new facility. The current facility was the same building the shelter had since the 1970s.

President of the Marion County Humane Society Board of Directors, Donna Long, said kindness from the community got the ball rolling.

“Through the generosity of some Marion County residents who left us money from their estates. We were able to build up a building fund. That’s really allowed us to have a significant down payment,” she said.

However, the no-kill shelter still needed more money to complete the $2,000,000 project.

They kicked off their “Raise the Woof” campaign to assist in the costs needed for this new facility.

They had donation jars and a raffle at the event to help raise money.

Long explained as a no-kill shelter. They do their best to provide any medical services an animal may need when coming into their shelter. This was because many animals had been either abused or were strays.

Long added the new facility would have a safe space for animals that were in need of that attention.

“We will have isolation and intake rooms for animals coming in, for animals that are sick or recovering from illness. That will have negative air pressure. So, completely separate from any of the other animals in the shelter,” she said.

The new shelter would have two adoption rooms for dogs and one for cats.

There would also be five cat rooms with enclosed porches and 30 dog runs with outdoor accessibility.

Long said they were just getting started with their fundraisers for this project.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.