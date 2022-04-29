Team encouragement the key for Grafton softball

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton softball has been able to play more games than most programs this year. Through the 28 games, they’ve learned about themselves and their team.

“We’ve definitely had a lot of ups and downs but at the end of the day it’s a great opportunity to get out there and get better each day,” senior Frederique Maloley said. “That’s what it’s about. We’re having fun and learning every day.”

The Bearcats completed their final regular season game Friday and now look ahead to sectionals. Throughout the season, the passion has been evident on and off the field.

“A lot of heart from the team. No one ever gives up,” senior Gracen Purkey said. “Everybody’s always trying their best, always cheering each other on. We have the best cheer squad, I’m convinced, in the entire county, the entire state.”

For the seniors, the games are numbered and any of them could be their last run.

“Personally, I just want to have fun. It’s my last one, so I’m not too worried about it,” senior Amber Smith said. “I’m not trying to get the biggest win or the biggest grand slam. All I want to do is just have fun and play the game I love.”

Softball sectionals begin around the state on Monday.

