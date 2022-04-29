Advertisement

Teen, 17, on skateboard hit and killed by car

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager riding a skateboard died Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in Fayette County.

According to Chief Chapman of the Fayetteville Police Department, the accident happened just before 9 p.m. on Route 16 or Court Street, South of Gatewood Road.

Based on witness statements and observation, investigators believe the 17-year-old was riding the skateboard in the roadway at the time of the accident.

According to the police department, the incident happened in an unlit area of Court Street.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

Police say the driver who hit the teen with the vehicle remained on scene and attempted to render aid.

Officials are not releasing the name of the driver or the juvenile.

Further information has not been released.

