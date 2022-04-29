University’s Josh Edwards breaks state record in boys 3200m

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The depth of distance running in the city of Morgantown keeps getting deeper.

University’s Josh Edwards ran a new state record in the 3200m over the weekend, finishing with a time of 8:45.61.

“It shows that I’m growing as an athlete, and that’s the most important part. It’s not really competition against others, it’s competition against yourself,” Edwards said. “As long as you’re doing better than what you did last year, you’re winning.”

Morgantown’s Irene Riggs also set a new state record in the girls 3200m at the same meet, something Edwards believes only further proves how talented runners in Morgantown are.

“It’s cool. When I showed up, UHS and MHS weren’t as strong as we are now, but over the past four years it seems like everyone’s growing and the teams are getting deeper,” Edwards said. “People are getting faster and the sport is changing, especially here in Morgantown.”

Edwards has his focus set on his final few meets with the Hawks - especially the state meet - before turning to his next chapter at the University of Oregon.

