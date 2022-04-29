Advertisement

University’s Josh Edwards breaks state record in boys 3200m

Posted state-best time at Mountaineer Showcase
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The depth of distance running in the city of Morgantown keeps getting deeper.

University’s Josh Edwards ran a new state record in the 3200m over the weekend, finishing with a time of 8:45.61.

“It shows that I’m growing as an athlete, and that’s the most important part. It’s not really competition against others, it’s competition against yourself,” Edwards said. “As long as you’re doing better than what you did last year, you’re winning.”

Morgantown’s Irene Riggs also set a new state record in the girls 3200m at the same meet, something Edwards believes only further proves how talented runners in Morgantown are.

“It’s cool. When I showed up, UHS and MHS weren’t as strong as we are now, but over the past four years it seems like everyone’s growing and the teams are getting deeper,” Edwards said. “People are getting faster and the sport is changing, especially here in Morgantown.”

Edwards has his focus set on his final few meets with the Hawks - especially the state meet - before turning to his next chapter at the University of Oregon.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
Arrest made in fatal Upshur Co. crash involving dump truck
Jordan Mutich
Man accused of putting infant in danger
According to West Virginia State Police, Benny Mize, 42, is wanted for sexual assault of a...
Texas fugitive arrested in West Virginia
FCC Hazelton
Inmate dies at FCI Hazleton
Gov. Justice released the full results of an investigation into the living conditions at...
Results of state investigation into conditions at SRJ released

Latest News

Lincoln tennis searching for continued success
Lincoln tennis duo looking to “win it all”
Buckhannon-Upshur softball
Buckhannon-Upshur softball outlasts Robert C. Byrd
WVU baseball
WVU falls in second meeting with Penn State, 8-4
Leddie Brown
Six former Mountaineers prepare for NFL Draft