BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - William Matthew Miller, Jr., 95, of Monongah, passed away peacefully at his home the morning of April 28, 2022. He is the son of the late Rev. William Matthew Miller, Sr. and Ellen Rene Miller.He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Gracie Lee Miller, and his only child, William Matthew Miller III of Worthington; brothers, Moreno Miller and wife Betty of Shaker Hts., OH, Ralland Miller of Cleveland, OH, Charles Miller of Fairmont, WV, and Granger Miller of Huntington, WV; and sisters, Joy Strange of Cleveland Hts., OH, Christine Hawkins of Fairmont, WV, and Doris Miller of Cleveland, OH.He was preceded in death by brothers, Altoona, Rev. Vincent Miller of Cleveland, OH, Joseph JW Hawkins; and a sister, Eleanor Agnes Jackson.William served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from Consol Mine #20 (Four States) after 40+ years. After that he was a courier for Huntington Bank. His love of boxing and fast cars was well known. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church in Fairmont, WV. He leaves a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.The family would like to give special thanks to Alissa Justice, caregiver, the Aaron Justice Family, Rev. Paul Mitchell and family, and the entire Amedisys Hospice.The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Wesley Q. Dobbs officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

