WV State Fair announces new art contest

Levi Folker of Davenport, Iowa, is a 9-year-old accomplished artist who has been painting since he was one-year-old.(none)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The First Annual State Fair Art Contest is coming to the State Fair of West Virginia.

The winning entry will be featured as the 2022 State Fair Print of the Year, and will receive a cash prize, as well as a percentage of sales.

“We’ve been able to feature some amazing local artists over the last few years with the official fair portrait,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “We are excited to continue to promote our local artists and can’t wait to see what folks come up with!”

The official State Fair print should portray a positive image of the State Fair of West Virginia or reflect activities in anticipation or preparation of the annual event.

Guidelines include the following:

  • Image should be 11″x14″, or 11″x17″ vertical or horizontal will be acceptable.
  • Medium may include oil, acrylic, watercolor, or pastels. Must be able to copy for print production purposes.
  • Both professional and amateur artists are permitted to enter.

To enter the contest, just submit a copy and/or picture of your work to Kellyt@statefairofwv.com by June 1, 2022.

