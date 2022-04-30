Alderson Broaddus’ Taylor Butler reaching new heights on the track

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - “Where it really got started was my dad was a big avid runner, running had always been a big part of our family’s lives,” said Taylor Butler.

For as long as she can remember, track has been a part of Taylor’s life, from her dad competing in the Olympic trials, to lacing up running shoes in elementary school, Butler’s love for the track has been undeniable, an it was her dad who always pushed her to the highest of heights.

“I was always just motivated by his constant support, I always had his support and he always pushed me to that limit.”

With that father-daughter bond, the Alderson-Broaddus fifth year senior found a new sense of purpose as an all-around athlete a few years back.

“The moment for me was when I lost my father, I lost my father in 2017 an the part of my life that me and him really bonded over was running so that pivotal moment in athletics for me when I no longer had my father there to guide me through really made me want to be a better athlete as a whole because I had something higher to work for.”

Butler has done just that, and this year has been her time to shine. At this season’s indoor MEC Championship meet, Butler edged out Wheeling’s Caroline Fodor by less than two tenths of a second, running a 2:15, a new conference record in the 800m. That time? Butler never thought it would happen.

“Taking that last 2000, I was still in second, I was really really battling, this girl had broken off pretty far from me and I had taken that last turn, probably 200m, maybe less, and I asked myself, are you willing to get second, and I said no.”

So if you achieve what once seemed unattainable, what could be next? Right now the AB 800m record holder is in the hunt for the division two NCAA National Championship’s provisional time of 2:12, and running in the 2:10s would most likely secure her a spot. Trying the shave off those last seconds is no easy feat, but Butler has ways of finding that motivation.

“Reminding myself that I have the talent, I have the speed and reminding me that this is what my parents would want me to do, and even though my dad is not physically here, I know he’s up there cheering for me.”

Currently Butler is running around a 2:16, and will be looking to hit that provisional time in the coming weeks to reach her high school dream of being a national qualifier before she closes the door on her collegiate running career, a stint that has without a doubt made her family proud.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.