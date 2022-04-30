BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlene Esther (Franks) Roderick, 90, of Core, passed away on Friday, Apil 30, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 25, 1932, in Keisterville, Pennsylvania; a daughter of the late Clarence Franks and Ida Franks. Earlene was a loving mother and grandmother. She retired from Fairmont General Hospital with 29 years of service. Earlene loved spending time with her family, friends, and gardening. Earlene is survived by her son, Dennis Williams of Fairmont, Roy Williams and his wife, Joyce of Fairmont, and Jack Williams and his wife, Millie of Core; her brother, James Franks of Evansville, Indiana; eleven grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Earlene was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Earl Roderick; her daughter, Patty Morrison. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Orville Wright, officiating. Interment will follow at Janes Memorial Cemetery.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

