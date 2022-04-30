Fairmont Senior girl’s lacrosse secures large victory over Spring Mills

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior girl’s lacrosse is getting in their last few matchups of the regular season.

The Polar Bears hosted Spring Mills Saturday afternoon, taking the victory 20-3, one of three victories for the team in the last 24 hours.

Fairmont Senior finishes out their season this Thursday at Greater Latrobe at 7:30 p.m.

