Fairmont Senior girl’s lacrosse tops University, 14-5

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University girl’s lacrosse hosted Fairmont Senior this evening, looking for their first win over the Polar Bears this year.

While it was a back and forth battle in the beginning, the Polar Bears pulled ahead in the second half, taking the victory 14-5.

Fairmont Senior has only one loss on the season, they are back on home field tomorrow at 12pm against Spring Mills.

The Hawks travel to Buckhannon-Upshur on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

