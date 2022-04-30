Advertisement

Fairmont Senior girl's lacrosse tops University, 14-5

Hawks vs. Polars Bears meet for the final time this regular season
Fairmont Senior bests University girl's lacrosse 14-5
Fairmont Senior bests University girl's lacrosse 14-5(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University girl’s lacrosse hosted Fairmont Senior this evening, looking for their first win over the Polar Bears this year.

While it was a back and forth battle in the beginning, the Polar Bears pulled ahead in the second half, taking the victory 14-5.

Fairmont Senior has only one loss on the season, they are back on home field tomorrow at 12pm against Spring Mills.

The Hawks travel to Buckhannon-Upshur on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

