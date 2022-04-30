Advertisement

Family and friends celebrate WWII Navy veteran’s 100 birthday

WWII Navy veteran celebrates 100th birthday.
WWII Navy veteran celebrates 100th birthday.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Family and friends gathered at The Social Tap in Bridgeport to celebrate Otha Compton’s 100th birthday.

In addition, to being a father, a husband, and a grandfather. Compton was also a WWII Navy veteran.

Compton said he was grateful, so many people came out to see him.

“All the things I’ve gone through WWII and all. I’m just really happy and blessed to be alive now,” he added.

Compton was stationed on the USS Cony until he started having some health problems and was sent to the hospital to recover.

While he was in the hospital, the ship was hit by the Japanese. This left some dead and others injured.

“I was really blessed. They took me off of the ship and sent me to the hospital. I was in the hospital when it was the Japanese suicide plane hit,” Compton explained.

After Compton recovered. He was told he could be discharged.

However, he wanted to keep fighting. So, he was stationed on the USS John Hood.

Compton explained that it was the second ship that arrived in Japan on V-J Day.

He went home for good on Christmas Eve 1945 and arrived home at 7 p.m.

Compton added that he was the last living veteran from the ship as all other had passed.

“I went to six Navy reunions, and the last one I went to. I was the only one that was still living,” he explained.

Compton said he was grateful for the party that was put together for him.

