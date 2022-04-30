Advertisement

‘I am worried’: Sharon Osbourne reveals husband Ozzy has COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy has COVID-19.
Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy has COVID-19.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sharon Osbourne says she’s very worried for her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“The Talk UK,” Sharon Osbourne’s new talk show, shared a video on Thursday in which she tearfully shared the news that Ozzy Osbourne had tested positive.

She says she spoke to the rocker and he’s OK, but she’s flying home to him.

Ozzy Osbourne has had several health issues since 2019, including a fall, severe infection and being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching for driver who struck WVDOH flagger in Lewis Co.
Dwight Hurd
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs to CI
Man accused of speeding through police parking lot, fleeing from officers
A federal jury found a Las Vegas woman guilty of several fraud charges, officials say.
Woman found guilty of scamming elderly Harrison Co. resident
The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with passing counterfeit...
BPD looking for woman accused of passing fake money

Latest News

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
A Minnesota couple with a long history of playing the lottery finally got lucky, becoming the...
Couple cashes $66.9M lottery prize after buying tickets since first date
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
St. Mark’s Lutheran church in Clarksburg held a yard sale Saturday to benefit Lutheran world...
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Clarksburg holds yard sale for Ukraine Refugees