Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | April 30, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a beautiful Saturday today, with highs for much of the lowlands breaking into the low 70s. We had some rain showers in our southern counties this morning, but the remainder of the day has shaped up to be quite nice, with just some clouds passing through. However, by very early tomorrow morning, severe weather is coming to NCWV. By around 4am, scattered showers will begin the system’s duration in our area. By sunrise, rain will become much heavier, especially in areas with thunderstorms. Throughout the morning, these storms will continue, and winds could become gusty and damaging. We also cannot rule out the possibility of some small hail (no larger than 1″ in diameter). Approaching the afternoon, most of the severe weather will be passed, but it’s still possible we have a few rumbles of thunder and some showers on the back end of the cold front. By midnight, we’ll be in the clear for those storms, and Monday will be a very nice day, with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies. The calm conditions do not last long, however; another low-pressure system from the west will push clouds into the area for Tuesday before bringing rain later in the evening. This rain will continue throughout much of Wednesday before clearing out for Thursday. This system has the potential to bring us more thunderstorms, but as it stands now, it’s likely that any storms will break up to our west before they reach West Virginia. After Thursday, another system brings us more rain to start the weekend.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 56

Tomorrow: Thunderstorms, with downbursts of heavy rain, gusty winds, and potential hail. High: 71

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. High: 73

Tuesday: Cloudy, with showers entering by the evening. High: 78

