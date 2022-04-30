Advertisement

Liberty baseball pulls away in the fifth to win over Notre Dame

The Mountaineers racked up eight stolen bases in route to the victory
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty played host to Notre Dame baseball, using a strong fifth inning to secure their victory on Friday night.

The Mountaineers efforts were helped by eight stolen bases on the evening, Brock Moore leading with two.

Jayce Clevenger was on the mound for Liberty, through seven innings he allowed two runs on five hits, as well as striking out two from the Fighting Irish.

Clevenger, Lucas McPherson, and John Angiulli each brought in two runs.

Gene Hutchinson led Notre Dame’s batting efforts, with two hits during four at bats.

