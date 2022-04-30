Advertisement

Opening Day for Lewis County Baseball-Softball Association

By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Baseball and Softball Association kicked off their season today.

Opening ceremonies were held at the Butchersville complex.

Over 400 kids are associated with the league.

The community is really excited to get the season started.

President of the league Jimmy Felay says the facilities to the complex have been upgraded.

“It’s a big day for us in Lewis County. We’ve done a lot of renovations here at the complex of Butchersville. They haven’t seen renovations in 15 to 20 years probably.

We’ve partnered with Eastern Gas Transmission Storage,” said Felay

The season is set to last into June.

