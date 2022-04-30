PAAC of African American Churches hosts free COVID clinic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A free COVID-19 clinic was held Saturday at the Kelly Miller Community Center.

PAAC of African American churches hosted the event.

Anyone who wanted to get vaccinated or their booster shot were welcome.

They also were giving free COVID-19 tests.

Susan Cunningham encourages everyone to get vaccinated.

“In a town like this close to WVU and the other colleges and universities. Your around a lot of people that come in town and out of town, internationally around here in

the U.S. so it’s very important because you don’t know who you’re standing next to,” said Cunningham

The group travels all over West Virginia.

