South Harrison baseball uses early lead to clinch victory over Doddridge County

Bulldogs looked for a comeback campaign in the final inning
South Harrison wins over Doddridge baseball 7-5
South Harrison wins over Doddridge baseball 7-5
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County baseball traveled to South Harrison for a conference matchup ahead a week out of sectional play.

The Hawks were dominant in the beginning, totaling seven runs through the first three innings.

Doddridge County saw a comeback campaign in the seventh, totaling three runs, but weren’t able to pull ahead, falling 7-5.

Josh Thomaschek was on the mound for South Harrison, lasting six innings. Thomaschek allowed five hits and two runs while striking out 11.

Dylan Richards went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead in hits for the Hawks, contributing two RBIs and two runs.

Aiden Eddy put up two hits, two runs and one RBI for the Bulldogs.

