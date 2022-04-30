Advertisement

South Harrison baseball using last year's success as motivation

Hawks gearing up to be their best during the postseason
South Harrison gearing up to be their best in the postseason
South Harrison gearing up to be their best in the postseason(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison baseball entered this year on the heels of the best season the team had experienced in program history last year.

The Hawks posted 24 wins last year, but with five guys graduating and three moving away, South Harrison returned as a young team this season.

With jsut two seniors and two juniors, the team has built themselves up over the last few months to be their best once the postseason hits.

The chemistry of the team has carried the guys through to this point, “This team, I think everyone gets a long, they wear the orange and black with pride, and I think that’s what’s carried us to the eight wins we have this year,” said Head Coach Frank Tate.

The success the team had last season has been a driver for their work ethic this Spring, Coming off last year as sectional champions, I feel like we have a lot of confidence knowing that we’ve played these teams in our section and we have beat them,” said Nathan Radcliff.

All in all, being a Hawk means the most to the seniors, “South Harrison baseball has meant pretty much everything to be, cause it’s something that I grew up wanting to be apart of, and it’s just nice to be apart of my four year,” said Dylan Richards.

