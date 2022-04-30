Advertisement

St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Clarksburg holds yard sale for Ukraine Refugees

St. Mark’s Lutheran church in Clarksburg held a yard sale Saturday to benefit Lutheran world...
St. Mark’s Lutheran church in Clarksburg held a yard sale Saturday to benefit Lutheran world relief efforts for Ukraine.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - St. Mark’s Lutheran church in Clarksburg held a yard sale Saturday to benefit Lutheran world relief efforts for Ukraine.

All items sold were donations only.

Items included fishing poles, sports equipment, purses and much more.

Pastor Linda Muhly says this brings the community together for a good cause.

“The situation in Ukraine has been on everyone’s mind. We felt like this was a way to contribute toward relief efforts there,” said Muhly

Muhly says the want to help Ukraine refugees as much as possible.

