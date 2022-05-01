BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jacob Paul “Jake” Campbell, 75, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the United Hospital Center.He was born in Bridgeport, WV, on August 21, 1946, a son of the late Hayward and Eva Harper Campbell. Jake is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Campbell of Ithaca, NY; six sisters, Marjorie Marshall and husband Robert, Conda Mace, Linda Fragmin and husband Greg, Vicki Maxwell, Sandy Smart, Beverly Recktenwald; one brother, Larry Campbell and wife Polly; as well as several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Jake was preceded in death by six sisters, Carolyn Sue Campbell, Rebecca Dell Patton, Janet Lee Brunetti, Barbara Jean Campbell, Donita Robinson, and Verna Clark.Jake served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and worked for WBOY in their maintenance department.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and loved the outdoors. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Kristi Marra with Interim Care, the staff at United Hospital Center, and the VA Medical Center.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jake’s memory to the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, 1 Medical Park Drive, Morgantown, WV 26506.There will be a Graveside Service at the West Virginia National Cemetery on Wednesday, May 4,2022 at 11:00 a.m. where full military honors will be accorded.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

