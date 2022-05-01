Leddie Brown, Sean Mahone sign as UDFA’s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Mountaineers are heading to the NFL!

Leddie Brown has been signed as an undrafted free agent to the Los Angeles Chargers, and Sean Mahone is heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars, also as a UDFA.

Brown had his best season of his career with the Mountaineers after rushing for back to back thousand year seasons, totaling 13 touchdowns and 1,282 yards this past season. He will join a very talented backfield in Los Angeles.

Mahone helped the Mountaineers’ defense with 81 total tackles, two interceptions and two passes defended this past season.

No Mountaineers were selected in this years’ NFL Draft, breaking a 14 year streak of a WVU football player having his name called by the commissioner.

