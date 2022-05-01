BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Margaret P. “Margie” (Purkey) Rollins, age 82 of Howard Street, Grafton, WV passed away Thursday, April 29, 2022 at the Mon General Hospital in Morgantown.She was born June 9, 1939 in Clarksburg, WV a daughter of the late Wasyl Purkey and Katherine (Socha) Purkey.She was the youngest of her family, which has over a dozen members.Margie is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Mack Wayne Rollins; sons Mack Wayne Rollins II and Mitchell W. Rollins; one daughter, Kristy Kay Rollins; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.She graduated from Victory High School in Clarksburg with the Class of 1957 and was employed through the Taylor County School system as a secretary at the Anna Jarvis Elementary and the Grafton Middle School for over 25 years.She loved working with children, especially troubled kids.She was a beacon of light to all who knew her and she never met a stranger. She would help anyone.The world will be a lesser place without her. Rest peacefully Margie.The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home on Thursday, May 5th from 4-8:00 p.m.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Augustine Catholic Church on Friday, May 6, 2022 with Father Sabastin as Celebrant.Inurnment will follow at the WV National Cemetery at a later date.

