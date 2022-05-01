Philip Barbour baseball falls to Bluefield, 17-9

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour baseball hosted Bluefield at Robert C. Byrd High School on Saturday.

The Colts were able to get an early led in the bottom of the first when a double from Nick Gonzales dove in two, putting Philip Barbour up 3-1.

Bluefield pulled ahead in the third and fourth, tallying 11 runs between the two innings, leading them to a 17-9 victory,

PB will return to the diamond at home on Monday to host Liberty at 6 p.m.

