1 dead, 1 arrested in Preston County shooting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Preston County over the weekend.

The Preston County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Eduardo Martinez-Otero was arrested for fatally shooting 35-year-old Zachary Shrout.

The shooting happened Sunday at a Terra Alta home.

Authorities say Shrout was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Martinez-Otero is charged with first-degree murder.

