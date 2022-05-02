Advertisement

1 dead, 1 arrested in Preston County shooting

One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Preston County over the weekend.
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Preston County over the weekend.

The Preston County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Eduardo Martinez-Otero was arrested for fatally shooting 35-year-old Zachary Shrout.

The shooting happened Sunday at a Terra Alta home.

Authorities say Shrout was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Martinez-Otero is charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parsons Police Finds New Form of Meth thanks to Child
Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child
The pair chose the cash option or $66.9 million – the largest prize claimed so far under...
Couple playing lottery since first date wins millions 3 decades later
Sunday Sit Down: Longtime DCHS Coach Craig Kellar
Sunday Sit Down: Craig Kellar
The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with passing counterfeit...
BPD looking for woman accused of passing fake money

Latest News

Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County
No charges filed after Marion County chemical spill
Hamby
Woman charged in Morgantown murder to appear before grand jury
Kayla Smith's Sunday Night Forecast | May 1, 2022
Kayla Smith's Sunday Night Forecast | May 1, 2022
The Meadowbrook Mall hosted an active shooter drill Sunday evening.
Active shooter drill held at Meadowbrook Mall