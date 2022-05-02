1 dead, 1 arrested in Preston County shooting
One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Preston County over the weekend.
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Preston County over the weekend.
The Preston County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Eduardo Martinez-Otero was arrested for fatally shooting 35-year-old Zachary Shrout.
The shooting happened Sunday at a Terra Alta home.
Authorities say Shrout was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital where he later died.
Martinez-Otero is charged with first-degree murder.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.