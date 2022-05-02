Active shooter drill held at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Meadowbrook Mall hosted an active shooter drill Sunday evening.

Local law enforcement and first responders conducted an active shooter drill in the Meadowbrook Mall.

The drill took place after closing hours while no customers were in the mall.

Officials say the training is for the benefit of local authorities, mall employees and the community.

Director of Emergency Management Timothy Curry says you never know when an incident like this can happen.

“To assess the city’s response such an incident like this ever happen. The other is to assess the mall’s response such an incident.”

Many employees from the mall participated in the drill.

Mall security also played a heavy role.

Curry says these drills don’t occur often, but when they do they take them very seriously.

“We are required to do some type of exercise in the city once a year. Something of this scale doesn’t happen quite often. There is a lot of planning that goes into this.

We are using live patients.”

Many resources went into making the drill happen.

During the drill authorities used simulations and live paint rounds to fight with the active shooter.

Curry says these incidents can happen just about anywhere.

“These types of incidents aren’t just happening in big city’s. There happening in small towns. They are happening in neighborhoods like ours. It’s really important for

us as a community and our first responders to be prepared for an incident like this.”

Curry says without the support of the city and businesses it wouldn’t be possible for the active shooter drill to happen.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.