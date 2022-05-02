Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for teen boy in North Carolina

An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled.
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Winston Salem Police Department had earlier issued the Amber Alert for the abduction of a 17-year-old boy.

No further details were provided.

