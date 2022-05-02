Advertisement

‘Brave, soft-hearted man’: Fiancé, community mourn death of volunteer firefighter

John Forbush, 23, died trying to save a mother and daughter after a car went into the Elk River near Sutton on Sunday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Many are mourning the death of a Braxton County volunteer firefighter.

Braxton County EMS Director John Hoffman said both occupants of the car also died. Their names have not been publicly released.

Forbush was a volunteer with the Gassaway Volunteer Fire Department.

“John was a very strong-willed, confident, brave, soft-hearted man,” Forbush’s fiancé, Amber Frame, told 5 News.

Family was everything to Forbush, Frame said.

At 23, Forbush had started his own towing business and was the president of the West Fork Riding Club.

Frame said he enjoyed riding horses, working on diesel trucks, buying and trading vehicles, and spending time with his family and daughter.

“He worked so hard to do everything he could for his family to provide,” she said.

Frame and Forbush had been together six years and were engaged to be married.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

