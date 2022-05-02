Bridgeport Police investigating multiple cars being deliberately struck

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to interim Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers, several calls were received Monday morning of cars believed to be deliberately struck.

During the early morning hours of Monday, May 2, Bridgeport Police responded to the area of Route 50 near Maple Lake for a damaged vehicle report, according to a release.

Over the next several hours, officers received multiple reports of vehicles with similar damage.

Authorities said that it appears the vehicles were struck in a deliberate manner by unknown perpetrators while traveling on the roadway.

The Bridgeport Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying any suspicious behavior or persons observed between the Industrial Park Drive and Maple Lake entrance of Route 50 during the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Anyone that experienced vehicle damage or observed suspicious activity in this area is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 304-842-8260.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.