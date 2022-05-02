Advertisement

Concert at Clarksburg Amphitheater rescheduled

Aaron Lewis (Courtesy photo)
Aaron Lewis (Courtesy photo)(City of Clarksburg)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners show at the Clarksburg Amphitheater is being rescheduled.

The concert, originally scheduled for June 3rd, has been moved to June 1st, according to a Facebook post by the Clarksburg Amphitheater.

The post says all tickets for the original date will be honored on June 1st.

In the event that a refund is needed, guests are asked to contact Tessa Fazzini at this email or by phone at 304-624-1693.

Refunds will be available until May 15th.

Click here for prior coverage.

