Concert at Clarksburg Amphitheater rescheduled
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners show at the Clarksburg Amphitheater is being rescheduled.
The concert, originally scheduled for June 3rd, has been moved to June 1st, according to a Facebook post by the Clarksburg Amphitheater.
The post says all tickets for the original date will be honored on June 1st.
In the event that a refund is needed, guests are asked to contact Tessa Fazzini at this email or by phone at 304-624-1693.
Refunds will be available until May 15th.
