Concert at Clarksburg Amphitheater rescheduled

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners show at the Clarksburg Amphitheater is being rescheduled.

The concert, originally scheduled for June 3rd, has been moved to June 1st, according to a Facebook post by the Clarksburg Amphitheater.

The post says all tickets for the original date will be honored on June 1st.

In the event that a refund is needed, guests are asked to contact Tessa Fazzini at this email or by phone at 304-624-1693.

Refunds will be available until May 15th.

Click here for prior coverage.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.