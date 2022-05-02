Douglas Adam Evans, 57, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Muncy, PA on October 8, 1964, a son of the late Carl and Grace Smith Evans. He is survived by his wife, Robyn Guzzi Evans; three children, Dominique “Nikki” Burkhammer and her husband Jeremy of West Milford, Rosalyn Watson and her husband Jayson of Jane Lew and Jacinda Hickman and her husband James, II of Morgantown; eleven grandchildren, Aspyn, Fallon, Owen, Lacey, Lincoln, Tristen, Remmi, Saylor, Sutton, Olive, and Sophia; six siblings, Penelope Merrill and her husband Luther, Carla Arnold and her husband Richard, Tammy Evelhair and her husband Brian, Theodore Evans and his wife Sue, George Evans and Shirley Cunningham and her husband Robert. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, David, Edward and Peter Evans; and one sister-in-law, Cecile Evans. Doug was a 1984 graduate of Scranton State School for the Deaf. He was also a graduate of Mt. Aloyanus College and Fairmont State University and was retired from the FBI. Throughout the years he was involved with several different Deaf Clubs as well as being a member of the West Virginia Association of the Deaf. He enjoyed traveling, especially on airplanes, and liked car rides. He admired and collected Bald Eagles, enjoyed designing graphics, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan. He was devoted to his family and was a member of the Bible Baptist Temple, where he was involved in Deaf Ministry. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 am with Pastor Charles Madaus officiating. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Evans will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

