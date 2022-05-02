Elderly Fairmont man accused of sexually assaulting teen

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A 73-year-old man was arrested on Friday after officers said he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

The Fairmont Police Department received a complaint possible sexual assault that took place in Fairmont on Friday, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the complainant told them a 14-year-old girl was at the home of Hiram Wilson, 73, of Fairmont, when he sexually assaulted her.

The report says Wilson had an interview with officers, and he said the teen came to his home and “removed her clothing” inside the home and that he inappropriately touched her.

Wilson has been charged with third-degree sexual assault. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond.

