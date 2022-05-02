Former WVU Safety Alonzo Addae receives rookie mini camp invite

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Safety Alonzo Addae has received a rookie mini camp invite from the Arizona Cardinals.

Addae started in 23 games for the Mountaineers throughout the last two seasons, totaling 73 tackles and 45 solo stops.

Last year Addae was selected in the 2021 Canadian Football League Draft as the No. 13 overall pick to the Ottowa Redblacks, but was able to continue his final season of his collegiate career with the Mountaineers last fall.

Addae is the third Mountaineer to get a chance in the NFL this season, after Leddie Brown and Sean Mahone were signed as UDFAs on Saturday night.

