Advertisement

Former WVU Safety Alonzo Addae receives rookie mini camp invite

Arizona Cardinals extend the invite
Alonzo Addae invited to rookie mini camp by the Arizona Cardinals
Alonzo Addae invited to rookie mini camp by the Arizona Cardinals(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Safety Alonzo Addae has received a rookie mini camp invite from the Arizona Cardinals.

Addae started in 23 games for the Mountaineers throughout the last two seasons, totaling 73 tackles and 45 solo stops.

Last year Addae was selected in the 2021 Canadian Football League Draft as the No. 13 overall pick to the Ottowa Redblacks, but was able to continue his final season of his collegiate career with the Mountaineers last fall.

Addae is the third Mountaineer to get a chance in the NFL this season, after Leddie Brown and Sean Mahone were signed as UDFAs on Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwight Hurd
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs to CI
Parsons Police Finds New Form of Meth thanks to Child
Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child
The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with passing counterfeit...
BPD looking for woman accused of passing fake money
Authorities searching for driver who struck WVDOH flagger in Lewis Co.
Northside Hills Apartments
Detectives seeking information regarding Morgantown student apartment shooting

Latest News

Philip Barbour baseball falls to Bluefield, 17-9
Philip Barbour baseball falls to Bluefield, 17-9
Leddie Brown, Sean Mahone signed as UDFA's
Leddie Brown, Sean Mahone sign as UDFA’s
Fairmont Senior girl's lacrosse tops Spring Mills 20-3
Fairmont Senior girl’s lacrosse secures large victory over Spring Mills
Alderson Broaddus' Taylor Butler has been making strides on the track this Spring
Alderson Broaddus’ Taylor Butler reaching new heights on the track