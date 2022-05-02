Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Judicial Investigation Commission of West Virginia has publicly admonished Harrison County Magistrate Mike Weiss.

According to the Judicial Investigation Commission, Weiss’s conduct “following the arrival of the police was inappropriate.”

The complaint further says that Weiss “swore, improperly invoked his position as a magistrate, made a demeaning stereotypical comment about the neighbor’s wife, created the appearance however wrong it may be that he was pro-prosecution / pro-law enforcement by denigrating the homeless and serving as an administrator for the North View Neighborhood Watch Facebook page.”

The Judicial Investigation Commission also said that “the comments made by his wife, which convicted the teen of knocking on (the Weiss’s door) when the only proof was that he was wearing a common-colored gray sweatshirt was unseemly in light of the fact that people thought (Weiss) was the one posting.”

The document says the Judicial Investigation Commission found that Weiss had violated the following rules:

Compliance with the law

Confidence in the judiciary

Avoiding abuse of the prestige of judicial office

Decorum, demeanor and communication with jurors

Judicial statements on pending and impending cases

Extrajudicial activities in general

Weiss and his son allegedly went outside and searched the neighborhood around their home after receiving two knocks on their door within an hour on Oct. 16.

According to the complaint, Weiss “claimed the second knock was so hard and loud that they thought either the glass on the door had been broken or that the perpetrator had tried to kick in the door” and that it “was of particular concern to the family because of the recent uptick in criminal behavior in the neighborhood.”

The Commission claims Weiss and his son split up to look for the second person who allegedly knocked on their door and ran.

About a block away from their home, the complaint says four teens were playing volleyball, and one boy and one girl left to chase the ball after it went out of the yard.

While walking down an alley looking for the volleyball, the report says the two teens passed Weiss’s son walking in the opposite direction. They did not know him and found his actions to be suspicious.

The Commission says Weiss’s son noticed the male wearing a gray sweatshirt like the one he allegedly saw running from the home after the knock, so he followed the two, alarming the teens.

The teens allegedly ran and screamed for held as Weiss’s son was chasing and yelling for them to stop.

The document says the teenagers then began running in Weiss’s direction. When Weiss saw two teens screaming and running toward him with his son running behind them, he moved toward the teens, yelled at them and directed them to a nearby car. Weiss allegedly also told them several times that the police were on their way.

The Commission reports that the teenagers said Weiss pulled something out of his pocket while they were standing beside the car. In later accounts, the teens say they saw a gun.

Weiss maintains that he he did not remove a gun from underneath his shirt and that the teens saw his cell phone, according to the report.

“Not sure what was happening, the female continued to scream. A neighbor who lives almost directly in front of where the incident was taking place came out of the house. The neighbor told the teenagers to come to him and they complied. Members of the neighbor’s family then escorted the teens to the house where they had been playing volleyball,” according to the commission.

Weiss and the neighbor allegedly got into an argument before Weiss’s wife arrive at the scene and got into a “loud” argument with the neighbor’s wife.

When police arrived on scene, the report says Weiss admitted swearing to the neighbor and saying “I am a magistrate.” Weiss claimed he only said this to diffuse the situation.

Weiss also called the homeless in North View ‘(expletive) bags’ in a conversation with an officer on bodycam. In addition, Weiss told the officer that the neighbor’s wife ‘started running her mouth because she’s a woman,’” according to the Commission.

Weiss has until May 9 to object the admonishment. If he does, the Judicial Investigation Commission will file formal charges with the West Virginia Supreme Court’s clerk.

