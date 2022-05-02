Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 2, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The month of May started off with thunderstorms, some of which turned severe last night, as a cold front pushed into our area. But now it’s moving eastward, leaving behind clouds. This afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with clearing during the afternoon. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overnight, skies will be back to being mostly cloudy, but we stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, not a bad day. Tomorrow, a low-pressure system will lift in from the west, bringing some instability into our region. As a result, skies will be mostly cloudy, and during the afternoon and evening, scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will make their way into our area. Most of them happen during the evening hours and are classic springtime storms. However, a few could become severe, producing heavy rain and gusty winds. So the Storm Prediction Center has half of NCWV under a Marginal Risk, i.e. isolated, short-lived severe storms are possible. By the time the rain leaves, most areas see about 0.1″ at most, except in thunderstorms. So we’ll be watching carefully. Besides that, winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s. Overall, expect a spring-like afternoon, with some thunderstorms. Rain chances continue into Wednesday morning, as the system moves out of the region, allowing cooler air to flow in from the north. This results in temperatures dropping into the 60s, with partly cloudy skies. We remain partly cloudy but dry and seasonably cool up until Friday morning, when a complex low-pressure system pushes into our region, bringing showers and even a few thunderstorms. Models vary as to how long the system stays, but expect rain chances to last at least into Saturday, leading to a rainy weekend at times. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s during that time, a bit below-average but not bad. In short, the first week of May starts with some nice weather, tomorrow will be stormy at times, and expect seasonable temperatures and a few storms for the rest of this week.

Today: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, so go outside if you can. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Overall, a nice day. High: 73.

Tonight: Clouds will build back in, leading to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Not a bad night overall. Low: 52.

Tuesday: Showers begin to push in during the late-morning. Then by the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will push into our area, some of which could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. So we’ll be watching carefully. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with southerly winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s, so it will be warm outside. High: 77.

Wednesday: Rain showers take place in the morning, but by the afternoon, they leave and we dry out, with cloudy skies. Winds will come from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. High: 66.

