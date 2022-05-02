Advertisement

‘Living hell for 20 minutes’: Storm damages Morgantown, rips roof off building

The worst damage appeared to be to the former Ramada Inn on Scott Ave.
Roof torn off social services building
Roof torn off social services building(Tom Bloom)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A powerful Sunday night storm caused damage to several areas of Morgantown.

The storm knocked out power to thousands, and downed trees caused damage to yards and buildings.

The worst damage appeared to be to the former Ramada Inn on Scott Ave.

The roof of the building, which now houses several social services organizations including Salvation Army and United Way, was mostly ripped off by strong winds.

Around 20-30 people were inside the building at the time, Bloom said. No injuries have been reported.

“It was a living hell for 20 minutes,” Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom told 5 News.

Bloom said he thinks a microburst may have hit the area. The 5 News First Alert Weather Team is working to confirm whether that is the case.

Bloom said the ferocity of the storm took many by surprise.

“My neighbor was out cutting his grass,” he said. “I’ve never seen a man run so fast.”

Bloom said community efforts are underway Monday morning to help those affected.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parsons Police Finds New Form of Meth thanks to Child
Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child
The pair chose the cash option or $66.9 million – the largest prize claimed so far under...
Couple playing lottery since first date wins millions 3 decades later
Sunday Sit Down: Longtime DCHS Coach Craig Kellar
Sunday Sit Down: Craig Kellar
The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with passing counterfeit...
BPD looking for woman accused of passing fake money
Luis Eduardo Martinez-Otero
1 dead, 1 arrested in Preston County shooting

Latest News

Woman charged in Morgantown murder to appear before grand jury
Woman charged in Morgantown murder to appear before grand jury
No charges filed after Marion County chemical spill
No charges filed after Marion County chemical spill
1 dead, 1 arrested in Preston County shooting
1 dead, 1 arrested in Preston County shooting
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Car goes into WVa river; 3 killed, including firefighter