‘Living hell for 20 minutes’: Storm damages Morgantown, rips roof off building

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A powerful Sunday night storm caused damage to several areas of Morgantown.

The storm knocked out power to thousands, and downed trees caused damage to yards and buildings.

The worst damage appeared to be to the former Ramada Inn on Scott Ave.

The roof of the building, which now houses several social services organizations including Salvation Army and United Way, was mostly ripped off by strong winds.

Around 20-30 people were inside the building at the time, Bloom said. No injuries have been reported.

“It was a living hell for 20 minutes,” Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom told 5 News.

Bloom said he thinks a microburst may have hit the area. The 5 News First Alert Weather Team is working to confirm whether that is the case.

Bloom said the ferocity of the storm took many by surprise.

“My neighbor was out cutting his grass,” he said. “I’ve never seen a man run so fast.”

Bloom said community efforts are underway Monday morning to help those affected.

