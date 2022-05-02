Mannington man charged with child neglect after meth found in teen’s bedroom

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mannington man was arrested on Friday after officers said meth was found in a teen’s bedroom in his home.

Police went to Mannington Middle School to meet with the school nurse and DHHR workers in reference to a well being check for two teens, ages 14 and 17, because neither teen had been to school “for a while” and that the man they live with would not answer the door or phone calls, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they went to the home with DHHR workers to check on the teens. There was no answer at the door, but there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the door of the home.

A search warrant was obtained for the home, and officers said while executing the search warrant, they found the 17-year-old and Joshua Orloff, 40, of Mannington in the home.

Deputies located a small bag of methamphetamine in a small bag inside a drawer of the 17-year-old’s bedroom along with “other small baggies, a weight scale, glass pipe with residue and burnt foils.”

In Orloff’s bedroom, officers said they found more baggies, small vials with a white residue and marijuana bongs.

When deputies asked Orloff about the 14-year-old teen’s whereabouts, the report says he “did not know where he was.”

Orloff has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

