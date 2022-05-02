Morgantown apartment suffers $50,000 worth of damage after fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a second-alarm structure fire on Saturday just after 4:30 p.m.

The fire was at an occupied two-story apartment building located at 419 McLane Avenue, according to a release from the MFD.

The initial call was for a fire alarm activation, but when fire personnel arrived on scene, smoke was present, resulting in an upgraded call to a working structure fire.

Authorities said firefighters had to force numerous doors open to gain access to the fire.

Two sprinklers were activated, which limited the fire and allowed firefighters to quickly control the fire.

The building was ventilated to remove any remaining smoke, and tarps were utilized to protect contents from water damage in the surrounding apartments.

There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. One cat and one dog were also rescued from the apartment.

Fire investigators were called to the scene and determined the fire started in the kitchen area, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The building is estimated to have about $50,000 worth of damage, according to officials.

