Advertisement

Morgantown apartment suffers $50,000 worth of damage after fire

(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a second-alarm structure fire on Saturday just after 4:30 p.m.

The fire was at an occupied two-story apartment building located at 419 McLane Avenue, according to a release from the MFD.

The initial call was for a fire alarm activation, but when fire personnel arrived on scene, smoke was present, resulting in an upgraded call to a working structure fire.

Authorities said firefighters had to force numerous doors open to gain access to the fire.

Two sprinklers were activated, which limited the fire and allowed firefighters to quickly control the fire.

The building was ventilated to remove any remaining smoke, and tarps were utilized to protect contents from water damage in the surrounding apartments.

There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. One cat and one dog were also rescued from the apartment.

Fire investigators were called to the scene and determined the fire started in the kitchen area, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The building is estimated to have about $50,000 worth of damage, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roof torn off social services building
‘Living hell for 20 minutes’: Storm damages Morgantown, rips roof off building
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Luis Eduardo Martinez-Otero
1 dead, 1 arrested in Preston County shooting
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Tracey Hamby
Woman charged in Morgantown murder to appear before grand jury

Latest News

WHNS
Police seeking information about Nicholas Co. greenhouse fire
Haven Carey
Mother accused of not treating 5-month-old’s severe burn
A powerful storm caused severe damage to the Morgantown area.
Residents in Morgantown clean up after heavy storm
Paul William Shaffer
Preston County man arrested for alleged attempted homicide