Mother accused of not treating 5-month-old’s severe burn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman was arrested after officers said she did not take her baby to the hospital for a severe burn on its head.

Officers went to an Elkins home on Saturday for a welfare check on a 5-month-old baby after receiving a call that the baby had sustained a severe burn, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers made contact with the mother, Haven Carey, 21, of Elkins, and the 5-month-old baby, who officers said had suffered a severe burn approximately 7 hours before officers performed the welfare check.

The report says Carey told officers the baby was laying in a swing in the bedroom when it fell out of the swing. The baby burned its face on a baseboard heater.

Authorities said Carey told them she did not take the baby to the hospital because “they would not do anything to help anyway.” She also told them that she “did not feel like she did anything wrong and that the person she had help her treat the baby was ‘a military combat soldier who had patched many soldiers up during battle.’”

Officers said the baby had a large burn on the right side of its face from the top of the ear to the middle of the cheek.

Carey’s boyfriend was allegedly home during the whole incident but did not report the incident or provide care for the baby. He allegedly ran out of the back door when officers arrived on the scene.

Multiple items of drug paraphernalia were also found inside the home, including items used to smoke marijuana, according to officers.

CPS took custody of the baby and another young child at the home, the report says.

Carey has been charged with child neglect with serious bodily injury. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on an $80,000 cash only bond.

