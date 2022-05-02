Advertisement

No charges filed after Marion County chemical spill

Charges will not be filed against a trucking company responsible for a large chemical spill last month in Marion County.
Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County
Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County(Becky Campbell)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charges will not be filed against a trucking company responsible for a large chemical spill last month in Marion County.

No enforcement will be taken against Dak Trucking, Terry Fletcher, with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, said.

The spilled chemicals were collected, treated, and disposed of properly, Fletcher said.

A transporter truck spilled around 2,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid onto Rt. 250 on April 6.

The spill caused several area homes to be evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parsons Police Finds New Form of Meth thanks to Child
Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child
The pair chose the cash option or $66.9 million – the largest prize claimed so far under...
Couple playing lottery since first date wins millions 3 decades later
Sunday Sit Down: Longtime DCHS Coach Craig Kellar
Sunday Sit Down: Craig Kellar
The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with passing counterfeit...
BPD looking for woman accused of passing fake money
(Source: MGN)
1 dead, 1 arrested in Preston County shooting

Latest News

Hamby
Woman charged in Morgantown murder to appear before grand jury
(Source: MGN)
1 dead, 1 arrested in Preston County shooting
Kayla Smith's Sunday Night Forecast | May 1, 2022
Kayla Smith's Sunday Night Forecast | May 1, 2022
The Meadowbrook Mall hosted an active shooter drill Sunday evening.
Active shooter drill held at Meadowbrook Mall