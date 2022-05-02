No charges filed after Marion County chemical spill

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charges will not be filed against a trucking company responsible for a large chemical spill last month in Marion County.

No enforcement will be taken against Dak Trucking, Terry Fletcher, with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, said.

The spilled chemicals were collected, treated, and disposed of properly, Fletcher said.

A transporter truck spilled around 2,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid onto Rt. 250 on April 6.

The spill caused several area homes to be evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

