NWS: Winds that tore roof off Morgantown building likely 90-100mph

The damage to the building led to more than 20 people being displaced.
Storm damage at Hazel's House in Morgantown
Storm damage at Hazel's House in Morgantown(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Winds that tore the roof off a former Morgantown hotel likely reached around 100 miles per hour, experts said.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh told 5 News wind speeds measured at ground level at the old Ramada Inn on Scott Ave. were estimated at 60-70mph.

Winds on the roof of the building, which now houses several social and health service organizations, were likely closer to 90-100mph, the meteorologist said.

While he stopped short of calling it a microburst, the winds had enough force to move a roughly 2,500 pound compressor about 20 feet, he said.

A microburst is defined by the NWS as a localized column of sinking air (downdraft) within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter. Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances, can be life-threatening.

The damage to the building led to more than 20 people being displaced.

None were reported injured.

The building has been condemned.

