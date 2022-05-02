NWS: Winds that tore roof off Morgantown building likely 90-100mph
The damage to the building led to more than 20 people being displaced.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Winds that tore the roof off a former Morgantown hotel likely reached around 100 miles per hour, experts said.
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh told 5 News wind speeds measured at ground level at the old Ramada Inn on Scott Ave. were estimated at 60-70mph.
Winds on the roof of the building, which now houses several social and health service organizations, were likely closer to 90-100mph, the meteorologist said.
While he stopped short of calling it a microburst, the winds had enough force to move a roughly 2,500 pound compressor about 20 feet, he said.
A microburst is defined by the NWS as a localized column of sinking air (downdraft) within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter. Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances, can be life-threatening.
None were reported injured.
The building has been condemned.
