NWS: Winds that tore roof off Morgantown building likely 90-100mph

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Winds that tore the roof off a former Morgantown hotel likely reached around 100 miles per hour, experts said.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh told 5 News wind speeds measured at ground level at the old Ramada Inn on Scott Ave. were estimated at 60-70mph.

Winds on the roof of the building, which now houses several social and health service organizations, were likely closer to 90-100mph, the meteorologist said.

While he stopped short of calling it a microburst, the winds had enough force to move a roughly 2,500 pound compressor about 20 feet, he said.

A microburst is defined by the NWS as a localized column of sinking air (downdraft) within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter. Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances, can be life-threatening.

The damage to the building led to more than 20 people being displaced.

None were reported injured.

The building has been condemned.

