Police seeking information about Nicholas Co. greenhouse fire

WHNS
WHNS(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a March fire at a Nicholas County greenhouse.

Investigators are hoping the public may have information that will help in the case, according to a release from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

On March 12, 2022, a fire occurred around 3:15 a.m. at Glade Creek Greenhouses on Silo Road in Summersville.

Authorities said a commercial building attached to a greenhouse was also damaged in the fire.

Investigators also discovered destruction of property to an adjacent greenhouse, although that property did not catch fire.

A white, midsize truck driven by a white male was also seen in the area at the time of the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire or the truck and driver is asked to call the W.Va. Arson Hotline at 800-233-FIRE (3473) or the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office at 304-872-7842.

